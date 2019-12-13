Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware
Ooni Uuni 3 Portable Wood-Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven
$199 $275
pickup at Ace Hardware

That's $76 less than most other stores charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Add to cart to see this price
Features
  • Includes Uuni 3 Pizza Oven, Wood pellet burner, Classic 12" Ooni Pizza Peel, Stone baking board, Door, Chimney
  • in Silver
  • up to 932°F
  • cooks 13" pizzas in 60 seconds.
  • Model: UU-P08000
  Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
