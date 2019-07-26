- Create an Account or Login
Amazon offers the Omron Evolv Bluetooth Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with Alexa for $67.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from this morning and the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $100. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Omron 7 Series Wireless Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Be Smart Get Prepared 100-Piece First Aid Kit for $8.99. Clip the 50 cents off coupon on the product page to drop that to $8.49. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Vodool via Amazon offers its Vodool Digital Infrared Forehead and Ear Thermometer for $33.30. Coupon code "G2V4Z6X3" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our September mention, $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sea-Band The Original Wristband Pair for Adults for $6.68 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
Update: The price fell to $6.10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Xyzal Allergy 24 Hour 55-Count Tablets for $13.18. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $12.52. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express takes an extra 10% off select items via coupon code "GDSMZL". Plus, orders of $35 or more free shipping. That makes select items cheaper than Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo S145-15IWL 81MV Intel Pentium Gold 2.3GHz 15.6″ Laptop for $199.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" drops that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security 2-Light Set with Extra Battery for $279.99. At checkout, that drops to $129.99. With free shipping, that's at least $75 less than you'd pay for these items elsewhere, although we saw it for $30 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K Action Camera for $199.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $35. Buy Now
