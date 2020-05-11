Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Omega Large Chute High Speed Juicer
$27 $30
free shipping

Apply code "FORYOU" to get this price (it is the best price we could find by $3) and really get the juices flowing. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 2.5" feed chute
  • stainless steel filter
  • 4 cup capacity pulp container
  • 4 non-slip suction cup feet
  • built-in safety lock
  • 3 speed settings
  • includes plunger
  • Model: C2000B
  • Code "FORYOU"
  • Expires 5/11/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
