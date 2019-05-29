Today only, 13 Deals offers the Olympia Rechargeable Rugged Waterproof Cree LED Flashlight for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 5 memorized light settings
  • IPX-8 waterproof to 6.6-feet
  • 580-lumen output
  • Cree LED technology
  • Model: RG580