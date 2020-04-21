Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 57 mins ago
Office Depot 8.5" x 11" 20-lb. Copy Paper 3-Ream Case
$13 $20
curbside pickup

That's a savings of $7 and around $4.50 per ream. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Order via Subscription and opt for curbside pickup to get this deal.
  • Orders over $45 get free shipping.
Features
  • each ream contains 500 sheets
  • Model: 925382
