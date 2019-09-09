Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
It's the lowest price we could find by $20 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
iTekLife via Amazon offers the Neewer 480-LED Video Light w/ 2.4G Wireless Remote for $69.99. Coupon code "NWLED919" drops the price to $52.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer in White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, B&H Photo VIdeo still offers it for the same price. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $63.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $29.99. (Discount appears in-cart.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
