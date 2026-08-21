At Amazon, get the NutriChef Horizontal Rotating Shawarma Oven for $125. It's the best price we've seen for this model. It doubles as a shawarma grill and kebab machine, holding 22.4 quarts, enough for two whole chickens at once. A 3-hour timer with automatic shut-off lets it run without constant monitoring. Buy Now at Amazon
- 22.4-quart capacity fits two whole chickens
- Compact 16" x 13" x 13" footprint
- Includes six kebab skewers, a food basket, drip tray, and remover bar
- 1200W heating element maintains 230-310°F
- 3-hour timer with automatic shut-off
- Dishwasher-safe drip tray, food basket, and skewers
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At $30, this Inspirex touch screen toaster is half the price you'd pay elsewhere. It ships for free for Prime members, too. It uses a touchscreen panel with a countdown display to select from 5 bread types and 6 browning levels. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots
- Touchscreen control panel with countdown display
- 5 bread types and 6 browning levels
- Defrost, reheat, favorite, and single-slot settings
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Measures 8.6"D x 6.0"W x 8.4"H
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
MorningSave bundles two Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewers for just $10 right now. They cost $19 each at Amazon, so this is a great deal. Plus, you'll get free shipping with our promo code "DEALNEWS". Each brewer makes 22-oz. of cold brew in about 15 minutes using a swirling extraction method, and the carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Brews 22 oz. of cold brew coffee in about 15 minutes
- Uses a swirling technique designed to extract flavor without bitterness
- Includes a plunger and filter for straining grounds after brewing
- Carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe
- Set includes 2 brewers, carafes, plungers with filters, grounds cups, power cords, and detachable bases
- Backed by a 90-day warranty
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Rosewill 8-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer for $70. That's a savings of $60 and the best price we could find by $10. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 5.5-quart glass pot with dual easy-grip handles
- Includes a 1.6-quart glass pot with lid
- 8 cooking modes: air fry, roast, max crisp, bake, recrisp, broil, dehydrate, and keep warm
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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