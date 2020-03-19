Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 33 mins ago
NuWave Duet Pressure Cooker / Air Fryer Combo
$90 $188
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $38, although most sellers charge $160 or more. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 100 pre-programmed recipes for pressure cooker, air fryer, and combo cooking
  • digital touch pad controls with LED display
  • Model: 33801
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
