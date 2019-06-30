New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Nostalgia 2.5-Ounce Kettle Popcorn Maker
$45
free shipping
Walmart offers the Nostalgia Kettle Popcorn Machine for $44.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
  • Home Depot has it for about the same with free in-store pickup.
  • Oil popper wth 2.5-oz. capacity
  • Pops up to 10 cups of popcorn per batch
  • Box holds up to 30 cups of popped corn
  • 19" high
  • Model: KPM200
