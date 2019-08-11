New
eBay · 27 mins ago
Nintendo Labo Kit
$25 $40
free shipping

Best Buy via eBay offers the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $15.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Search "Nintendo Labo" in Best Buy's eBay store to see other discounted kits.
Features
  • They allow you to build toys/accessories that interact with the Nintendo Switch.
  • Projects include two RC cars, fishing rod, houses, motorbike, and a piano.
  • Model: HACRADFUA
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay Nintendo
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register