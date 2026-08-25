This Nintendo DS Lite in Ice Blue is $21 off the regular price at Walmart. It plays both DS and Game Boy Advance games and comes complete with a battery, stylus, and charger. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dual LCD screens with touchscreen support
- Built-in microphone and wireless connectivity
- Plays both Nintendo DS and Game Boy Advance games
- Includes battery, stylus, charger, and system
- Menus available in multiple languages
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Xbox's current sales and specials cover a wide range of digital games, controllers, and headsets. DOOM: The Dark Ages drops to $23.09 from $69.99, while older titles like Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands fall to just $4.99. Shop Now at Xbox Store
A pocket-sized handheld console with a 5" 854x480 display, this suits buyers looking for a budget portable gaming device. It's $4 off the usual price. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 5" display with 854 × 480 resolution
- 64GB storage capacity
- Dual-core 1.2GHz processor with Linux operating system
- 3,000mAh rechargeable battery
Best Buy is offering a $50 trade-in bonus toward a new PlayStation 5 Slim, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, or PlayStation 5 Pro when you trade in an eligible used game console. Shoppers can also receive a gift card worth up to $325 depending on the traded-in console's model and condition, with the PS5 Pro priced at $899.99 and the PS5 Slim starting at $649.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front 9" Inseam Shorts (Beach Khaki pictured) from $2.74. Several options are around this price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of categories, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting at $561.55 to a 15.6" Windows 11 laptop at $339.99, down from $619.99. TV wall mounts, gaming monitors, printer ink, and charging accessories round out the sale, with savings reaching into the hundreds of dollars on select items. Shop Now at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB unlocked smartphone from $561.55
- TV wall mounts for screens ranging from 23" to 95"
- 15.6" laptops with 8GB to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage
- 24" curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz/180Hz refresh rate
- Portable chargers, printer ink cartridges, and USB-C cables
Sign In or Register