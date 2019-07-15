Walmart offers the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $81.) Buy Now
- Amazon offers it for the same price for Prime members as part of its Prime Day sale
- 6 brew sizes
- 5 brew styles
- separate coffee and tea baskets
- glass carafe
- Model: CP301
-
-
-
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Ninja Professional 1,000-watt Blender for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $14 under our Black Friday week mention (which included $15 in Kohl's Cash) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $14.) Deal ends July 16 at 3:30 pm ET. Buy Now
- 72-oz. professional blender jar
- Model: BL610
Walmart offers the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $66 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $26, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- adjustable thermostat that ranges from 105° to 400° Fahrenheit
- dishwasher-safe basket
- programmable control panel features air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate
- Model: AF100
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- 10-cup glass carafe
- built-in frother
- reusable filter
- brew strength settings
- Model: CF091
Home Depot offers the Ninja Nutri Auto-iQ Compact System Blender for $104.99 and free shipping. That's tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
- double wall stainless steel cup
- 1,200 watts power
- 40-oz. blend and prep bowl
- Model: BL492W
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members up to 35% off a selection of Vitamix blenders and accessories. Plus these orders qualify for free shipping. Deal ends July 16 at 11 am ET. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Vitamix 5200 Blender for $279.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our Black Friday mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $170 under what Vitamix charges direct.) Deal ends July 16 at 11 am ET. Buy Now
- 3 pre-programmed settings
- 64-oz. container
- 6-foot cord
- 7-year full warranty
- Model: 5200
Amazon offers the Dash Mini Maker Grill and Panini Press in Red for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- non-stick cooking surface
- 350-watt power
- Model: DMG001RD
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue or Black for $5.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XL
Amazon offers the Ninja Specialty Fold-Away Frother Coffee Maker for $149.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $146.47. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same via a pickup discount
- Best Buy charges $149.99
- 50-oz. glass carafe
- six brew sizes
- built-in frother
Walmart offers the Ninja Duo Auto-iQ Blender with Single Serve Cups for $119 with free shipping. That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set sold elsewhere. Buy Now
- Two 24-oz. Nutri Ninja cups with lids
- 5 Auto-iQ intelligent blending programs
- 3 manual speeds
- Model: BL640
