Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Ninja Express Chop Elite Food Chopper
$11 $13
$4 pickup

That's $7 under our previous mention from last May and the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Use code “LEADER2” to get this discount.
  • Choose the $3.95 ship-to-store option (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • one-touch pulsing
  • dishwasher-safe
  • Model: NJ110GR
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEADER2"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances JCPenney Ninja
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register