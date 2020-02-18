Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $7 under our previous mention from last May and the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now at JCPenney
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $155 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen for a 4-quart air fryer. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $32 off and the lowest price we've seen in over a year.
Update: The price has increased to $29.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at JCPenney
Save on apparel, home goods, furniture, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $39 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
