Walmart offers the Ninja Coffee Bar System for $99 with free shipping. That's $81 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Lifestyle By Focus via Rakuten offers the ChefWave 12.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Dehydrator in Black for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $156 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers the Air Choice Countertop Ice Maker for $159.98. Coupon code "50LOVEICE" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
