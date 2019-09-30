New
Ends Today
Meh · 50 mins ago
Ninja CF086 coffee bar brewer w/ thermal carafe & reusable filter
$79 $240
$5 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $155 and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Meh

Features
  • manual frother
  • reusable filter
  • 10-cup carafe
  • removable drip tray
  • removable water reservoir
  • BPA-free
  • programmable controls
  • Model: CF086
↑ less
Buy from Meh
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Meh Ninja
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register