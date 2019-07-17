New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can
$35 $50
free shipping

Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same.
  • motion sensor
  • ring liner
  • three C batteries required (not included)
  • Model: DZT-50-9
