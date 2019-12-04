Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Nest Hello Wireless Video Doorbell
$149 w/ $25 eBay Gift Card
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's $106 off list, a $25 price low, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BrandConnection via eBay
Features
  • 1600x1200 video resolution with HDR support
  • 160° field of view
  • night vision & motion detection
  • 2-way audio
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • 24/7 remote access via the Nest app
  • Model: NC5100US
