New
Walmart · 12 mins ago
Nerf Perses MXIX-5000 Rival Motorized Blaster
$55
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • fires up to 8 rounds per second
  • rechargeable battery
  • includes 50 official Nerf Rival rounds
  • suitable for ages 14+
  • Model: E4858
