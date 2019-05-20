Walmart offers the Napoleon Triumph 495 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill bundled with the Napoleon Premium Grill Cover for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $254 under the lowest price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
  • 4 stainless steel main tube burners & range side burner
  • 495 sq. in. main cooking space & 170 sq. in. warming rack
  • porcelainized cast iron cooking grids
  • folding side shelves
  • built-in temperature gauge
  • Model: T495SBPK