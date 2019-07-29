- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Mr. Sketch 12-Piece Scented Chisel Tip Marker Set for $4.95. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
HoneyTolly via Amazon offers the Honey Tolley Heat Transfer Vinyl 12" x 10-Foot Roll in Black or White for $26.79. Coupon code "D58NNQNT" cuts that to $13.39. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw a similar item for a buck less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the WFX Utility Workbench for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $209 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $132.99. Buy Now
Oak Leaf LLC via Amazon offers the UnityStar Dry Erase White Board for $9.49. Clip the 20% off coupon and apply code "PRIME0101" for a final price of $4.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The 20% coupon is gone, so the price has increased to $6.49. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Wikki Stix Traveler Playset Molding & Sculpting SticksCraft Kit for $10.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $22 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.70 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last month (which required a $25 purchase) and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the Krazy Glue 5G Advance Precision Tip Glue for $2.19 with free shipping via Prime. That's a buck under what most third-party eBay sellers charge (and $3 cheaper than what Michael's is charging in-store.) Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.64. Buy Now
Robert`s Fojjer via Amazon offers Prime members the Crayola Virtual Design Pro-Cars Set for $12.87 with free shipping. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Turtle Wax Headlight Lens Restorer Kit for $5.12 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for $5.12 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "FBM73GBP" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
