Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Motile Ryzen 5 Quad 3.6GHz 14" Laptop
$299 $699
free shipping

That's $50 under our mention from a week ago, $400 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Rose Gold pictured)
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3.6GHz quad-core processor w/ Vega 8 Graphics
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) THX-tuned display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • THX Spatial Audio
  • Windows 10
  • Model: M142-BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Walmart
14 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register