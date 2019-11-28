Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Mophie Encore Plus 20K 20,100mAh Portable Power Bank w/ Built-In USB Type-C & Micro-USB Cables
$22 $60
free shipping

That's $38 under the lowest price we could find for a Mophie 20,000mAh power bank without the cables. It's also a great price for a power bank with capacity this high from a major retailer. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Charge up to 2 mobile devices
  • Fast-charge compatible
  • Model: 4076ENCRPLUS-20K-USBC
