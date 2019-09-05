Personalize your DealNews Experience
Build.com offers the Miseno Joslin Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet with Magnetic Docking Multi-Flow Spray Head in Polished Chrome for $139.95. Coupon code "LABORDAY" drops it to $125.95. With free shipping, that's $174 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of at least $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids 4-Pack for $6.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the American Metalcraft 1-oz. Ladle for $1.19 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $10.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now
Build.com cuts up to 40% off a selection of kitchen appliances, lighting, accessories, and more during its Labor Day Sale. (Eligible items are marked.) Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 receive free shipping automatically; larger items may incur additional fees.) Shop Now
Build.com offers the Miseno 17-3/8" Undermount Bathroom Sink and Single Hole Bathroom Faucet Bathroom Combo in White/Chrome for $153. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts that to $137.70. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Build.com offers the Miseno High-Efficiency 2-Piece Elongated Chair-Height Toilet with Seat in White for $199.95. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts it to $179.95. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Build.com offers the Progress Lighting Briarwood Single Light Pendant Mount in Graphite or Antique Bronze for $99. Coupon code "LABORDAY" drops it to $79.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge at least $99. Buy Now
