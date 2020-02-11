Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Skylake 12.3" m3 or i5 128GB Windows Tablet Bundle
$400 $600
free shipping

That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for either of these Surface Pro tablets. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • You'll choose between the Skylake m3-6Y30 version w/ Pen and Type Cover or the Skylake i5-6300U version w/ Pen.
  • They're offered by Always Deals via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core Skylake dual-core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB flash storage
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: PRO4VR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register