B&H Photo Video · 37 mins ago
Microsoft Surface 3 Touch 13.5" Laptop
$999 $1,299
free shipping

That is a big price drop at $300 off list, and the best we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi; 802.11ac
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Matte Black
  • Model: V4C-00022
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
