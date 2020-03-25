Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Michley Mini Sewing Machine & Accessories 3-Piece Value Bundle
$22
$6 shipping

That's the best price we could find by $13 for just the sewing machine alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 ship free.
Features
  • high/low speed selector
  • auto bobbin winder
  • hand stitch or foot pedal
  • DC power adapter or 4-AA batteries
  • includes 16 spools of thread, 16 bobbins w/ thread, 5 needles, 1 measuring tape, and more
  • also includes scissors, thimble, needle threader, and seam ripper
  • Model: LSS-202Combo
