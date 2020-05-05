Open Offer in New Tab
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Meural Canvas 27" 1080p WiFi Digital Photo Frame with Meural 1-Year Subscription
$345 $595
free shipping

That's $50 less than our mention from a few weeks ago (the previous deal included a free swivel mount to switch from horizontal to vertical orientation, but you can still do this manually), and the lowest price we could find today by $250. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • Available in Lenora Black.
  • The annual Meural Membership is a $70 value, and you get one year of access to Meural's entire art library, where you can create playlists and download them to your canvas.
  • This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered and will ship when available.
Features
  • LCD matte display
  • control via app, website, or motion
  • microSD card slot
  • Model: MC227BL-100PAS
  • Published 1 hr ago
