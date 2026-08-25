This Merrell Women's District 4 Luxe Backstrap sandal is $30 after coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's also $45 less than Amazon's current offer for the same style. The leather upper is paired with a hook and loop closure for easy on and off wear. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Buy Now at Merrell
- Full grain leather upper
- Hook and loop closure for quick adjustability
- EVA foam insole for cushioning
- Outsole grade EVA for lightweight grip
- Cleansport NXT treatment for odor control
- Weighs 5.12 oz. per shoe
-
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
REI offers The North Face Men's Base Camp Waterproof Mules for $38.83. That's a $91 low. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
This Merrell Silvo Lace shoe is $50 after coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. The leather upper and cushioned foam footbed are designed to transition from office wear to outdoor use. Free shipping applies with orders of $75 or more. Available in several colors. Buy Now at Merrell
- Leather upper
- Traditional lace closure
- Textile lining
- Cushioned foam footbed
- Footbed cover made from recycled mesh
- Rubber outsole
Merrell's outlet sale spans 386 items, from hiking shoes and trail runners to hoodies and rain jackets for men, women, and kids. Plus, get an extra 40% off via code "EXTRA40". Deals include the Women's District 4 Luxe Backstrap at $50, down from $100, and a Men's Rain Shell Jacket at $180, down from $320. Several hiking shoes in the mix feature Vibram Megagrip outsoles or GORE-TEX waterproofing. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Merrell
- Over 386 items across shoes, clothing, and accessories
- Women's, men's, big kid's, and little kid's sizes available
- Includes hiking shoes, slides, hoodies, and rain jackets
- Some styles feature Vibram Megagrip outsoles or GORE-TEX waterproofing
- Medium and wide width options offered on select footwear
This Merrell Maipo Explorer Aerosport shoe is $47 via coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $83 off and the lowest price we could find. It's built for wet conditions with a fast-drying mesh upper, a bellows tongue to keep out debris, and a sticky rubber outsole for traction. Free shipping applies to orders ofer $75, Buy Now at Merrell
- Synthetic and mesh upper for breathability
- Bellows tongue helps keep out debris
- Removable EVA foam footbed
- Merrell sticky rubber outsole for traction
- 31mm stack height with a 10mm heel-to-toe drop
- Half pair weighs 12.34 oz.
This Merrell Nova 4 Traveller is $50 via coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $90 off its regular price of $140 and the best price we've seen. The shoe uses a suede leather upper with a breathable mesh lining and a FloatPro Foam midsole and footbed for cushioning. It ships for free. Buy Now at Merrell
- Suede leather upper
- Traditional lace closure
- Breathable mesh lining
- FloatPro Foam footbed for cushioning and energy return
- FloatPro Foam midsole for lightweight comfort
- Half pair weighs 10.6 oz.
Sign In or Register