This Merrell Women's District 4 Luxe Backstrap sandal is $30 after coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's also $45 less than Amazon's current offer for the same style. The leather upper is paired with a hook and loop closure for easy on and off wear. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Buy Now at Merrell