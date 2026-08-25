Merrell's outlet sale spans 386 items, from hiking shoes and trail runners to hoodies and rain jackets for men, women, and kids. Plus, get an extra 40% off via code "EXTRA40". Deals include the Women's District 4 Luxe Backstrap at $50, down from $100, and a Men's Rain Shell Jacket at $180, down from $320. Several hiking shoes in the mix feature Vibram Megagrip outsoles or GORE-TEX waterproofing. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Merrell