This Merrell Silvo Lace shoe is $50 after coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. The leather upper and cushioned foam footbed are designed to transition from office wear to outdoor use. Free shipping applies with orders of $75 or more. Available in several colors. Buy Now at Merrell
- Leather upper
- Traditional lace closure
- Textile lining
- Cushioned foam footbed
- Footbed cover made from recycled mesh
- Rubber outsole
Woot's Skechers sale spans hundreds of styles for men, women, and kids, with prices as low as $19.99 and discounts reaching up to 73% off. Several arch-support styles in the mix use Skechers' Arch Fit insole system, which has earned the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance on many models. The sale also includes hands-free slip-on designs that let you step into the shoe without bending down, alongside classic sneakers, boots, and sandals. This deal ends August 25. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
REI offers The North Face Men's Base Camp Waterproof Mules for $38.83. That's a $91 low. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Merrell, these Women's Trail Glove 7 shoes are $39 via coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $91 off and the best price we could find. Free shipping applies with orders of $75 or more. Buy Now at Merrell
- Made with 100% recycled breathable mesh upper, lining, laces, and webbing
- Vibram® Ecostep outsole made with 30% recycled rubber for grip on wet and dry surfaces
- Weighs 8.46 oz. per shoe
- 0mm heel-to-toe drop and 14mm stack height
- Insole contains 30% recycled EVA foam
- Treated for natural odor control
This Merrell Alpine 83 Sneaker Sport is $29 after applying coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $51 off and the best price we could find. The shoe includes a suede leather and textile upper along with a removable, partly recycled EVA foam footbed. Free shipping applies with orders of $75 or more. Buy Now at Merrell
- Suede leather and textile upper
- Recycled laces, webbing, and microfiber lining
- Removable EVA foam footbed, 50% recycled
- Lightweight EVA foam midsole for stability and comfort
- Rubber midsole for shock absorption
- Half pair weight of 8.82 oz.
This Merrell Maipo Explorer Aerosport shoe is $47 via coupon code "EXTRA40". That's $83 off and the lowest price we could find. It's built for wet conditions with a fast-drying mesh upper, a bellows tongue to keep out debris, and a sticky rubber outsole for traction. Free shipping applies to orders ofer $75, Buy Now at Merrell
- Synthetic and mesh upper for breathability
- Bellows tongue helps keep out debris
- Removable EVA foam footbed
- Merrell sticky rubber outsole for traction
- 31mm stack height with a 10mm heel-to-toe drop
- Half pair weighs 12.34 oz.
These Merrell Moab 3 Ready Zip boots are $63 via code "EXTRA40", down from $145. The zipper closure lets you skip the laces, and the boots use a Vibram outsole along with recycled materials in the lining, footbed, laces, and webbing. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Buy Now at Merrell
- Pig suede leather and breathable mesh upper
- Side zipper for easy on and off
- Vibram TC5+ rubber outsole for traction
- Merrell Air Cushion in the heel for shock absorption
- 11.5mm heel drop and 5mm lug depth
- Half pair weighs about 15.5 oz.
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