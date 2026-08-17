At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Polarized Sunglasses for $2.77. It's a great deal for a pair of men's polarized sunglasses. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 37 min ago
Verified 30 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get these adidas Men's Injected Sunglasses for $35. It's the best price Amazon has charged for these sunglasses. Buy Now at Amazon
These Plunthorn smart glasses are $32 off, bringing the price to $67.99. They combine a 4K camera, real-time AI translation, and open-ear Bluetooth audio in one pair, with IP65 protection against rain and dust for everyday wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in 4K camera for hands-free photo and video capture
- AI real-time translation and voice assistant
- Open-ear audio for Bluetooth music and calls
- IP65 water resistance against rain, sweat, and dust
- 290 mAh battery
- Companion app support with AI object recognition
Ashford offers select Costa del Mar Polarized Sunglasses for $54.99 when you apply coupon code "DNCOSTA55" at checkout. That's a savings of $102 off the $157 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Polarized lenses
- Aviator frame shape
- Unisex design
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
With coupon code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these open-box Ray-Ban Meta Skyler smart glasses drop to $212.66. That's $71 cheaper than what you'd pay for a pair of these, factory-sealed at Amazon today (the ones at eBay are new, but won't ship in their original packagaing). They include a built-in 12 MP camera, five-mic system, and Meta AI features like live translation between English, French, Italian, and Spanish. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Shiny black frames with blue transition lenses
- Built-in HD camera with an ultra-wide 12 MP lens and five-mic system
- Meta AI can analyze surroundings and offer suggestions hands-free
- Live translation between French, Italian, Spanish, and English without wifi
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Voice and tap controls for photos, video, and music
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
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