With coupon code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these open-box Ray-Ban Meta Skyler smart glasses drop to $212.66. That's $71 cheaper than what you'd pay for a pair of these, factory-sealed at Amazon today (the ones at eBay are new, but won't ship in their original packagaing). They include a built-in 12 MP camera, five-mic system, and Meta AI features like live translation between English, French, Italian, and Spanish. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Shiny black frames with blue transition lenses
- Built-in HD camera with an ultra-wide 12 MP lens and five-mic system
- Meta AI can analyze surroundings and offer suggestions hands-free
- Live translation between French, Italian, Spanish, and English without wifi
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Voice and tap controls for photos, video, and music
Nordstrom Rack has over 70 pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale, including Wayfarer, Aviator, Clubmaster, Round, and Navigator frames. Prices run from $74.97 to $159.97, with some styles like the 59mm Polarized Navigator and 52mm Polarized Square Clubmaster discounted by 58% off their regular price. Polarized and gradient lens options are available across several frame styles, and orders over $89 ship free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Styles include Wayfarer, Aviator, Clubmaster, Round, and Navigator frames
- Polarized and gradient lens options available
- Prices range from $74.97 to $159.97
- Discounts run up to 58% off
- Over 70 Ray-Ban styles included
These Plunthorn smart glasses are $32 off, bringing the price to $67.99. They combine a 4K camera, real-time AI translation, and open-ear Bluetooth audio in one pair, with IP65 protection against rain and dust for everyday wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in 4K camera for hands-free photo and video capture
- AI real-time translation and voice assistant
- Open-ear audio for Bluetooth music and calls
- IP65 water resistance against rain, sweat, and dust
- 290 mAh battery
- Companion app support with AI object recognition
Ashford offers select Costa del Mar Polarized Sunglasses for $54.99 when you apply coupon code "DNCOSTA55" at checkout. That's a savings of $102 off the $157 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Polarized lenses
- Aviator frame shape
- Unisex design
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
At Amazon, get the Pyramex Ztek ANSI Z87+ Safety Glasses for $1.79. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
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