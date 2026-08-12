This set of linen popover shirts that would suit anyone building out a warm-weather wardrobe on a budget. Apply coupon code "CSZ19" for a savings of $71. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Constructed from a linen and cotton blend fabric
- Features a casual popover placket with button closure
- Includes three individual shirts in the pack
- Designed with long sleeves and adjustable button cuffs
- Machine washable fabric for easy care
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
This kind of pack makes sense if you want breathable warm-weather shirts you can wear casually without worrying too much about them. Apply coupon code "CTM19" for a savings of $50. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 70% cotton and 30% linen
- Button-down collar design with long sleeves
- Machine washable fabric for easy care
- Breathable material suitable for casual wear
- Includes three shirts per pack
Banana Republic Factory offers its Banana Republic Factory Men's Standard-Fit Pique Polo in Mosstone for $14.98 in cart for a $35 savings. Other colors start at $16. Shipping starts at $5, but Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join, and free shipping applies to your cart total before any extra discounts.) Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
This shirt is a straightforward wardrobe staple you can dress up or keep casual depending on the occasion. Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "CPX12" for a savings of $88. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 100% natural cotton fabric construction
- Long sleeve design with button cuffs
- Traditional button-up front closure
- Collared neckline with structured collar stand
- Standard fit silhouette with reinforced stitching
Two pairs of relaxed, breathable pants for $17 works out to about $9 each via promo code "CTN17". Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Made from a blend of cotton and linen fibers
- Features a breathable and lightweight fabric construction
- Includes an adjustable drawstring waistband
- Contains two pairs of pants per package
- Designed with side pockets for utility
A pair of lightweight linen pants suited to warm-weather wear, travel, or lounging at home. Apply coupon code "CXM7 " for a savings of $83. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Constructed from 100% linen fabric
- Loose-fit baggy design
- Adjustable elastic waistband with drawstring
- Two side seam pockets
- Moisture-wicking and breathable
Waffle-knit fabric with cargo pockets is a casual-leaning combination that works well for lounging or light errands. Add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "CSX10" for a savings of $70. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Waffle-knit cotton blend fabric construction
- Two side cargo pockets with snap closures
- Elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring
- Two front slash pockets and one back pocket
- 7-inch inseam length
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