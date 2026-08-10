Banana Republic Factory offers its Banana Republic Factory Men's Standard-Fit Pique Polo in Mosstone for $14.98 in cart for a $35 savings. Other colors start at $16. Shipping starts at $5, but Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join, and free shipping applies to your cart total before any extra discounts.) Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
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Published 3 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
This kind of pack makes sense if you want breathable warm-weather shirts you can wear casually without worrying too much about them. Apply coupon code "CTM19" for a savings of $50. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 70% cotton and 30% linen
- Button-down collar design with long sleeves
- Machine washable fabric for easy care
- Breathable material suitable for casual wear
- Includes three shirts per pack
NFL Shop has marked down men's and women's shirts and sweaters across all 32 teams, with prices starting at $19.99. Shipping is free with orders of $39 or more when you apply promo code "NFL39". Buy Now at NFL Shop
Banana Republic Factory's men's clearance sale takes an extra 50% off already-reduced prices at checkout, with items like a linen-blend notch T-shirt down to $6 and a striped poplin shirt at $19. The sale spans hundreds of styles, from everyday T-shirts and sweaters to full linen-blend suit separates. Keep in mind that all clearance purchases are final sale with no returns or exchanges. Shipping is free over $50 for members, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Includes T-shirts, henleys, and button-down shirts
- Includes sweaters, polos, and sweater polos
- Includes suit separates such as linen-blend jackets and trousers
- Extra 50% off is applied at checkout
- All sale items are final sale with no returns or exchanges
This linen-blend t-shirt in Yellow Limestone drops to $12.48 in cart at Banana Republic Factory. That's a $33 savings. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory's Summer Sale takes an extra 50% off newly added sale styles for women and men. Everything else is discounted 40 to 60% off. New arrivals start at $15. The sale spans women's and men's clothing, suiting, and accessories. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Extra 50% off newly added sale styles
- 40-60% off everything else
- New arrivals starting at $15
- Includes women's and men's clothing, suiting, and accessories
Banana Republic Factory offers the Banana Republic Factory Men's Slim-Fit 5" Summerweight Chino Shorts for an in-cart price of $19.48; that's a $51 savings. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
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