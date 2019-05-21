Walmart offers Meguiar's Essential Detailing 7-Piece Complete Car Care Kit for $23.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
  • Deep Crystal Car Wash
  • ScratchX 2.0
  • Cleaner Wax
  • Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner
  • Quik Interior Detailer
  • Hot Shine Tire Foam
  • sponge
  • Model: G19900