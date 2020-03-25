Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Mega Construx Game of Thrones White Walker Battle
$9 $20
free shipping w/ $35

That beats Best Buy and Target by $11 even before their shipping fees, and it's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon matches (supposing it will ship anytime soon).
Features
  • 176 pieces
  • 3 highly detailed, super-poseable 2.5-inch micro action figures include Jon Snow, Night King and Undead Wight
  • For 14 years and up
  • Model: GKG96
  Published 33 min ago
