Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mega Bloks Dr. Seuss Over the River Thingamajigger
$18 $30
free shipping w/ $35

That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $35.
  • 76 pieces
  • booklet with rhyming building instructions to play out the Dr. Seuss story
  • Model: FNJ74
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
