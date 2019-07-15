Walmart offers the Mecard Ex Jumbo Mecardimal Figure for $5. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- comes with three playing cards
- Model: FXP36
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price is now $279. Buy Now
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
- Model: MM-E1000-BB
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the refurbished Liftboard Single Motor Electric Skateboard for $239.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $191.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $108. Buy Now
- 16mph top speed
- rechargeable lithium ion battery
- 265-lb. capacity
Walmart offers the Disney Pixar Cars Mini Racers Rollin' Raceway Playset for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
- comes with Jackson Storm and Cruz Ramirez
TFS Top Fans via Amazon offers the TFS Top Fans Water Drawing Aquadoodle Magic Mat with Pens for $19.98. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "VAIOCAAE" for a final price of $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 letter templates
- 8 drawing molds
- 4 magic pens
- portable
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the FAO Schwarz 321-Piece Marble Run Construction and Building Kit for $20.19 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- assortment of rods, platforms, gears, tracks, and more
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart offers the KidKraft Sun Bistro Wooden Playset for $229 with free shipping. That's a $221 drop from our mention a month ago, $321 off list, and a very low price for such a playset. Buy Now
- high-rail wave slide
- rock climbing wall
- elevated clubhouse with vinyl chalkboard tarp
- cafe window with serving ledge and play kitchen set
- shaded sandbox
- 2 belt swings
- Model: F24150
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue or Black for $5.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XL
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
As a Prime Day deal, ZSport via Amazon offers the Szhsr WiFi Ear Otoscope for $39.98. Coupon code "AJ5N6N7B" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 1080p HD scope
- includes 22 cleaning tools
- works w/ Android and iOS
Sign In or Register