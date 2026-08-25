This Max Fusion Nike Grind Kettle Bell dog toys are on clearance at Walmart, with prices starting at $6.96, down from $10.87 for the large size. It combines a treat dispenser, chew toy, and slow feeder in one, with a nylon handle designed to support dental health. Shipping is free with $35, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart
- Hollowed-out design for stuffing soft or dry treats, kibble, or edible sticks
- Handle made from natural nylon for chewing
- Helps scrape away plaque and tartar to support dental hygiene
- Designed to encourage slower feeding for better digestion
- Doubles as a puzzle toy to encourage problem-solving
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At Amazon, add two items from this selection which spans dog and cat food, coffee, breakfast cereal, and personal care items, to your cart to get 50% off the cheapest item. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Rolls and lights up on its own to keep dogs entertained when you can't play fetch yourself, which works well for high-energy breeds left alone during the day. Apply coupon code "M7IO2QIJ" for a total savings of $20 Buy Now at Amazon
- Self-rolling motion triggers natural chasing instincts
- 3 intelligent play modes for varied activity levels
- Durable chew-resistant and pet-safe E-TPU material
- 3.15-inch diameter optimized for medium-sized dogs
- IP65 waterproof rating for indoor and outdoor play
This Carhartt Firm Duck Insulated Large Dog Chore Coat is $32.99 at Amazon today. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me. (ie. 3am zoomies, napping, and using a litter box) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of categories, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting at $561.55 to a 15.6" Windows 11 laptop at $339.99, down from $619.99. TV wall mounts, gaming monitors, printer ink, and charging accessories round out the sale, with savings reaching into the hundreds of dollars on select items. Shop Now at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB unlocked smartphone from $561.55
- TV wall mounts for screens ranging from 23" to 95"
- 15.6" laptops with 8GB to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage
- 24" curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz/180Hz refresh rate
- Portable chargers, printer ink cartridges, and USB-C cables
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