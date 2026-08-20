At Amazon, add two items from this selection which spans dog and cat food, coffee, breakfast cereal, and personal care items, to your cart to get 50% off the cheapest item. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 5/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This 5-lb. bag of Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Senior dog food is $14.97, down from $17.48. It's formulated for dogs 7 and older, with deboned chicken as the first ingredient plus glucosamine and chondroitin for joint support. Spend $35 for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- Made for senior dogs age 7 and up
- Deboned chicken listed as the first ingredient
- Contains glucosamine and chondroitin for joint support
- Includes LifeSource Bits, a blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants
- No poultry by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, or artificial preservatives
- 5-lb. bag
Older or larger-breed dogs prone to joint stiffness can benefit from a daily supplement like this, and at $7 for 70 count, that's $3 off the usual price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-in-1 formula with glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and turmeric
- Supports joint flexibility and comfortable range of motion
- Promotes cartilage health and connective tissue resilience
- Maintains mobility for all breeds and life stages
- Supports comfortable movement before and after physical activity
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At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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