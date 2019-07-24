New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Masterbuilt Portable Stainless Steel Gas Smoker
$55 $100
free shipping

Walmart offers the Masterbuilt Portable Stainless Steel Gas Smoker for $54.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now

  • operates off a 1-lb. or 20-lb. propane tank (not included)
  • 2 smoking racks
  • locking single door
  • Model: 20050216
