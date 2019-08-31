Personalize your DealNews Experience
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Marvel 32-oz. Mystery Fuel Treatment Oil for $3.88. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Maxsa Innovations Park Right Parking Mat in Black for $11.70 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BDK Venice Series Car Seat Covers in Beige/Black for $15.86. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector Movie Electronic Helmet for $50 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Marvel Captain America Shield 2-Quart Slow Cooker for $10.42 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $6.
Update: It now ships in 1 to 2 months. Buy Now
