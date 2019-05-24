Walmart offers the Mainstays Ultra Collapsible Collapsible Storage Ottoman in Tan Faux Suede for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
  • holds up to 220-lb.
  • 15" x 15" x 15"
  • removable lid
  • Model: MS95-020-083-05