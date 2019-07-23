New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Talan Faux Wood Folding Picnic Table and Bench Set
$107
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays Talan Faux Wood Folding Picnic Table and Bench Set for $107.41 with free shipping. That's $53 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $89.) Buy Now

Features
  • 2 faux wood benches and one table
  • 500-lb. weight capacity per bench
  • folds down for storage
  • Model: MS18-301-104-23
  • Published 1 hr ago
