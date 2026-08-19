Walmart offers the Mainstays Solid Rubberwood Folding TV Tray Table 2-Pack in several colors for $19.97. That's a $5 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
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At Amazon, get this Walker Edison Durango 72" Solid Wood Dining Table for $175. It's the best price we could find by $170. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Table measures 72" long by 36" deep by 30" tall
At Walmart, get this Lifetime 5-Foot Rectangle Fold-in-Half Table for $33. It's the best price we could find by $19. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Handy for a bedside or sofa-side spot where you want your phone charging within reach without cords running across the floor, and it's currently 50% off at $20. The 2-pack options are also available starting at $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Integrated charging station with AC and USB ports
- Tidy cable management through slanted power panel
- Robust steel frame with 66 lb weight capacity
- Compact design fits narrow spaces
- Quick assembly with numbered parts
This Clayton dining set is $700 off the regular price at Costco, bringing it down to $1,299.99. It includes a table with a 14" removable, self-storing leaf and 8 upholstered chairs, with delivery and setup included in the price. Delivery is included. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Costco
- Includes dining table and 8 chairs
- Made from rubberwood solids with acacia veneers
- Chairs upholstered in taupe fabric
- 14" removable, self-storing leaf
- Adjustable levelers on the table
- Protective floor glides on chair legs
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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