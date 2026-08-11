This Clayton dining set is $700 off the regular price at Costco, bringing it down to $1,299.99. It includes a table with a 14" removable, self-storing leaf and 8 upholstered chairs, with delivery and setup included in the price. Delivery is included. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Costco
- Includes dining table and 8 chairs
- Made from rubberwood solids with acacia veneers
- Chairs upholstered in taupe fabric
- 14" removable, self-storing leaf
- Adjustable levelers on the table
- Protective floor glides on chair legs
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 3 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Amazon offers this folding TV tray table for $18.99. That's a 50% savings and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get this Lifetime 5-Foot Rectangle Fold-in-Half Table for $33. It's the best price we could find by $19. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
At $9.49, this armrest clip table is now half its regular price of $19. It'll ship for free for Prime members, too. The table clips onto round or square armrests up to 9.8" wide and adjusts from 2.5" to 4.5" in height, giving small spaces like apartments or dorm rooms a spot for drinks, remotes, or snacks without needing extra floor space. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clips onto round or square armrests up to 9.8" wide
- Spring-loaded grips hold the tray in place
- Tray measures 9.8" in diameter and adjusts from 2.5" to 4.5" in height
- No assembly required
- Wipes clean with a damp cloth
- Fits armrests between 5" and 9.8" wide
This C-shaped table slides under your sofa or bed and offers multiple outlets and USB ports. It's $14 off the $34 list price with no code required. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compact C-shaped design fits under sofas and beds
- Built-in 2 AC outlets and USB charging ports
- Includes storage bag for organizing daily items
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Costco's members-only Warehouse Savings covers markdowns across apparel, appliances, electronics, furniture, and groceries. Select LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool appliances are discounted (between $100 and $1,000 off), while a Samsung 4K Smart TV starts at $229.99. Furniture deals include a Thomasville 6-piece modular sectional at $500 off, spanning a wide range of home categories in one sale. Deal ends August 23.
Not a member? You can sign up for a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership for $65 right now, and get a $50 Costco shop card for free. Shop Now at Costco
- Discounts span apparel, automotive, appliances, and electronics
- Select LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool appliances discounted $100 to $1,000
- Samsung 43" to 70" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVs from $229.99 to $399.99
- TCL 75" Q77K Series 4K QLED Smart TV at $479.99
- Furniture markdowns include a Thomasville 6-piece modular sectional at $500 off
- Grocery deals include Kirkland Signature, Spam, and Gatorade multipacks
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