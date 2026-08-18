Handy for a bedside or sofa-side spot where you want your phone charging within reach without cords running across the floor, and it's currently 50% off at $20. The 2-pack options are also available starting at $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Integrated charging station with AC and USB ports
- Tidy cable management through slanted power panel
- Robust steel frame with 66 lb weight capacity
- Compact design fits narrow spaces
- Quick assembly with numbered parts
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 52 min ago
Verified 36 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This VASAGLE end table is $10 off, dropping to $19.99. It's the best deal we've seen for this side table. It includes 2 AC outlets and 2 USB ports built into the frame, along with a 3-tier design for organizing items like lamps, remotes, and books. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 USB ports
- 2 AC outlets
- 6.5-foot long cord
At Walmart, get this Lifetime 5-Foot Rectangle Fold-in-Half Table for $33. It's the best price we could find by $19. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
This C-shaped table slides under your sofa or bed and offers multiple outlets and USB ports. It's $14 off the $34 list price with no code required. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compact C-shaped design fits under sofas and beds
- Built-in 2 AC outlets and USB charging ports
- Includes storage bag for organizing daily items
This Clayton dining set is $700 off the regular price at Costco, bringing it down to $1,299.99. It includes a table with a 14" removable, self-storing leaf and 8 upholstered chairs, with delivery and setup included in the price. Delivery is included. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Costco
- Includes dining table and 8 chairs
- Made from rubberwood solids with acacia veneers
- Chairs upholstered in taupe fabric
- 14" removable, self-storing leaf
- Adjustable levelers on the table
- Protective floor glides on chair legs
At Walmart, get this Mainstays No Tools End Table 2-Pack for $15. It's the best price we could find by $17. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
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|$20
|Buy Now
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