Walmart offers the Mainstays Reversible Sequin Pouf in several colors (Rainbow pictured) for $15. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our December mention, $15 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp in Black or Silver for $7.67. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 69" Etagere Floor Lamp in Charcoal for $22.43. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is $3 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 5-watt LED Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Charging in several colors (Silver pictured) for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our January mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we've seen for an LED lamp with wireless charging capability. Buy Now
MDA Direct via Amazon offers the Godinger 850ml Whiskey Decanter Globe for $29.99. That prices drops at checkout to $19.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Solar Powered Motion Sensor Light for $8.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Overstock.com offers the Safavieh Madison Snowflake Vintage Boho Oriental Medallion Rug in several colors (Cream/Navy pictured) from $23.59. Shipping adds $1, but orders of $45 or more bag free shipping. That's at least $84 off and around $2 or $3 less than what you'd pay elsewhere, based on the smallest size. (Amazon and Home Depot match on some sizes.) Shop Now
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays No-Tool Assembly TV Stand for TVs up to 40" in Black Oak for $9.77 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Highland Knolls 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set in Tan for $135 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Plush Pillowed Recliner Swivel Chair and Ottoman Set in Gray for $63.98 with free shipping. That's a buck under our expired mention from four days ago, $55 off list, and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it in a different color for $6 less a month ago.) Buy Now
