Walmart offers the Mainstays Plush Pillowed Recliner Swivel Chair and Ottoman Set in Gray for $64.63 with free shipping. That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it in a different color for $7 less a month ago.) Buy Now
- The recliner measures approximately 30" x 42" x 39" at maximum extension
- The ottoman measures approximately 18" x 16" x 16"
- Model: MS17D1101509
Walmart offers the Mainstays Recliner in Brown for $199 with free shipping. That's 10 under last month's mention in another color, $60 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Pocketed comfort coils
- Fingertip-actuated recline control.
Walmart offers the Mainstays Home Theater Recliner Chair in several colors (Black pictured) for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- push back function
- pop-out footrest
- Model: WM3350R
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.89. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Macy's offers the Harrison Leather Pushback Recliner in Chocolate or Nutmeg for $549 plus $65 for white glove delivery. That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- White-glove delivery includes unboxing, assembly, and set-up in the room of your choice.
- hardwood frame
- 250-lb. max capacity
- measures approximately 33" x 39" x 42.5"
- tension-adjustable push back mechanism
Walmart offers the Merax Heating Vibrating PU Leather Massage Recliner Chair in Brown for $259 with free shipping. That's $41 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- reclines up to 150°
- leg extender
- heating function
- built-in 8 point targeted massage system
- attached controller
- Model: PP035352DAA
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
- measures 15" x 15" x 15"
- holds up to 220-lb.
- removable lid
- Model: MS48-020-043-12
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
- Composite wood
- Measures about 28" x 16" x 40"
- two seats and table
