Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 57 mins ago
Mainstays Modern Farmhouse Slim Garment Rack
$50 $80
free shipping

It's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 26.77" x 20" x 67.71"
  • supports up to 210-lbs. of hanging clothing on the rack
  • supports up to 15-lbs. on the top shelf
  • supports up to 65-lbs. on each of the two lower shelves
  • Model: MS19-D1-1128-12
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Walmart Mainstays
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register